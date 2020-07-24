Safety first! Table Mountain Aerial Cableway to launch weekend hiker service

Table Mountain has experienced an influx of hikers since SANParks decided to reopen all national parks on June 1 under level 3 lockdown. In response to the increased number of hikers accessing Table Mountain National Park, also in part due to the closure of Lion’s Head, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) will open a service over weekends from Saturday, July 25, to provide a safe descent for hikers from its Top Station. According to Wahida Parker, Managing Director at TMACC, the service for hikers will operate on Saturdays and Sundays between 8am to 3pm. Tickets will be sold online or the Wi-Fi lounge at the top station. Parker said hikers will need to adhere to strict rules.

“In accordance with our strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols, we are only allowing a maximum of 26 people plus the cabin master per ride down in the cable car. No person will be permitted to enter the cable car without a mask. To ensure the safety of hikers and our team, we will also sanitise the cable car after every ride," she said.

Parker said hikers need to prioritise their safety, especially during winter. She said they needed to be vigilant about the fast-changing nature of weather conditions.

“Hikers are urged not to hike alone, to dress warmly, carry water and save contact details for emergency services on their phone before embarking on their hike," she advised.

The Lower Station kiosk will be open to hikers following level 3 lockdown regulations for those who want to purchase water, light refreshments or use the restrooms.

Visit https://www.tablemountain.net/