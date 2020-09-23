SANParks announces reopening of Cape Town’s Silvermine and other popular picnic spots

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The Silvermine gate 1 situated within the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) was reopened on Wednesday. This announcement was made by South African National Parks (SANParks) in a statement released on Wednesday. While popular visiting spots such as Boulders in Simon’s Town and Oudekraal and Newlands picnic sites remain closed, they will be open on Heritage Day on Thursday, September 24. SANParks said rangers will be stationed at entry points to check that visitors are complying with the Covid-19 regulations. When visiting Silvermine, visitors should note the following protocols: the gate will be open from 7am until 6pm and visitors will have to leave at 7pm daily. A “no mask no entry” policy have been implemented.

A limit to the number of patrons may be imposed at the picnic site at the sergeant ranger’s discretion.

Free-standing gas stoves are not permitted at the picnic site and guests are encouraged to use the available braai facilities.

Physical distancing of 1.5m must be maintained at all times and gazebos and alcohol are strictly prohibited.

When visiting Boulders, patrons should note that entry times are from 8am until 4pm. The curio shop will be open.

A “no mask no entry” policy has been implemented and all patrons will be screened. A maximum of 45 people will be allowed on the boardwalks at any given time and 45 people maximum will be allowed on the beach. Physical distancing of 1.5m must be maintained at all times.

Patrons are urged to respect the penguins and remain on the boardwalk.

The Newlands and Oudekraal picnic sites will be open for Heritage Day only and reopen on October 1.

Entry will be from 8am until 4pm. A “no mask no entry” policy has been implemented and all patrons will be screened.

Newlands will take a maximum of 350 people and Oudekraal a maximum of 250 people.

Free-standing gas stoves are not permitted at the picnic site and guests are encouraged to use the existing braai facilities.

Physical distancing of 1.5m must be maintained at all times and gazebos and alcohol are strictly prohibited.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher