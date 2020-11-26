SA’s top travel influencers on a journey to discover Cape West Coast's hidden gems

Be ready to explore Cape West Coast's hidden gems with MTV Base's ’Weekends Away’, a four-part episodic show with a variety of SA’s travel bloggers and personalities. The unique short-format show is a journey to discover Cape West Coast's hidden gems, starting with Yzerfontein. The first episode features travel blogger Farirai Sanyika (Gophari) and friends and will make its debut on MTV Base on November 27. It will run in between shows. Sanyika was joined by fellow travel content creators Armando Barbosa, Iana Strydom and Tebogo Pin-Pin enjoyed a weekend away was a complete mix of activities, relaxation and great food. The weekend experience kicked off with scenic road trip up the coast from Camps Bay to the white sands of Yzerfontein, in two retro kombis.

It was the beginning of an outdoor stay that saw the travellers fill their trip with nature-filled beach walks, a lesson on learning how to tie-dye clothes and an exhilarating kayaking trip in the West Coast National Park.

Plugging into the local culture, the voyagers visited nearby Paternoster and immersed themselves in the history and heritage of its people. It was a deep dive into local cuisine with tastings of home-made bread, jam and snoek and crayfish curry.

Back at the beach house, a glorious ocean sunset signalled drinks and cocktails on the deck. The weekend away culminated with a “Paella Dinner experience” by Private Chef Gerda (from Gerda’s Table), a spirited drumming circle and a live performance by artist Mathew Mole.

Sanyika said: “South Africans are so blessed with scenic landscapes and so much activity available right on our doorstep. Yzerfontein proved to be a magical place from the sheer beauty of the coast to the pristine beaches and the wonderful locals. After being in lockdown, I really hope South Africans get inspired to go out and connect with friends and family and enjoy the gift of our beautiful outdoors."

Other celebrities featured include Twiggy Moli, Thabang Molaba and Amanda du-Pont. .