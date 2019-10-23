Say 'I do' at these 5 romantic places in Cape Town









Chapman's Peak, with its panoramic views of the ocean and the mountains, is a wonderful spot for watching a sunset. Picture: Supply Your heart is fluttering and your mind has one ever-present thought: You’ve found the love of your life, the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Now you need to think about popping the big question. Cape Town has plenty of romantic destinations for getting down on one knee to ask this all-important question. Whether it's a beautiful vineyard or a stunning restaurant with a view, the city has it all. Briony Brookes, Communications and PR manager for Cape Town Tourism, revealed the best spots for a romantic proposal. Signal Hill Signal Hill, with its panoramic views of the city, the ocean and the mountains, is a wonderful spot for watching a stunning Cape Town sunset. With a glass of bubbly in hand, it lends itself to being among the most romantic places to pop the big question.

But, if this is your choice of location for the marriage proposal, arrive early so that you can select the best spot - before you are crowded out by the many other couples spending a romantic few hours there together.

Dash Restaurant & Bar

Smooth, soulful live jazz from Thursday to Saturday, elegant and chic decor and a panoramic backdrop of the city's Table Mountain lit up in all its glory beneath a starry summer's sky. This is the perfect location for an exclusive, romantic soiree.

Dash Restaurant and Bar at the prestigious Queen Victoria Hotel is intimate while also being within the V&A Waterfront precinct. Arrive early and watch the sunset from the terrace before diving into their colourful new menu blending classic French and cultural Cape Malay-inspired cuisine.

The restaurant is an idyllic setting for a special evening, such as when you’re asking for your partner’s hand.







Chapman's Peak Drive

Chapman's Peak Drive is the godfather of scenic drives in Cape Town. With the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Constantiaberg Mountains on the other, this road is a joy to cruise down. There are also look-out spots and over 50 picnic spots along the road. So, when it comes to proposing, it's undeniably one of the top spots.

Cape Point Nature Reserve

If you’re looking for applause and a few damp eyes from inquisitive onlookers, then head for the top and pop the question alongside the black and white old lighthouse at Cape Point.

The dramatic views are unforgettable, and you will have the support and encouragement of a large audience of tourists making the trek to the top. What could be more meaningful than being congratulated in languages from all over the world?

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

If your partner loves beautiful gardens and a romantic picnic, then Kirstenbosch will take their breath away. The meandering pathways and green areas lined with indigenous fynbos vegetation make for the perfect spot to lay down your picnic blanket and pop some bubbly (and the all-important question).

Enjoy the incredible views from the Boomslang Canopy Walkway as you take a romantic walk together. With all this beauty and romance your partner will surely say yes to your big question.



