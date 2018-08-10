Guests staying at the hotel can also enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner in the Vivaldi restaurant

The innovative, modern, trendy and eco-friendly Signature Lux Hotel by ONOMO, will open its second location at the entrance to the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town in September 2018. Since the opening of the very first Signature Lux Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg in 2017 the hotel has recorded an impressive 95% occupancy for their first year of trading. “The success of the brand is attributed to many things, but one main contributing factor is the prime location of an appealing five-star address, offered to customers at an affordable rate," says Paul Kelley and Johan Franck, Hotel Developers and Visionaries. "As such, we expect our incredibly located Cape Town property to exceed the accomplishments achieved by Signature Lux Sandton.”

The tech-savvy hotel has truly revolutionised the hospitality industry by keeping their finger on the pulse of the digital age with an offering which has been embraced by the millennial market. “In order to capture today’s market, it is imperative to adapt to the digital age. Businesses that fail to do this will be left behind," adds Paul Kelley



The R120 million hotel development is situated on the doorstep of the V&A Waterfront, just 500m from the V&A centre and 300m from the Cape Town International Convention Centre, making it extremely convenient and central for those visiting the city for business or leisure.

The Signature Lux Hotel by ONOMO experience offers guests exclusive services, some of which include; a fully integrated app offering guests a whole lot more than a simple booking function. This allows for the complete hotel visit to be controlled at your fingertips. After your first stay, check in remotely from any location and your cell phone doubles up as your room key.

With rooms sizes ranging from 16m2 – 27m2 the hotel has 87 bedrooms with 45 interleading bedrooms making it ideal for both family stays or those travelling for business. Guests staying at the hotel can also enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner in the Vivaldi restaurant which offers creative mouth watering tastes and live entertainment. Vivaldi not only offers a wonderful dining experience, but the space engages all senses with décor inspired by Louis the 14th with an African twist.



