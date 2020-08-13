Somerset West hotel NH Lord Charles set to close its doors

An institution of sorts in Cape Town’s Somerset West, NH Lord Charles Hotel is situated between the world-famous Cape Winelands, the Helderberg Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean. Sadly, the hotel will have to close its doors. “In October 2019 NH Hotels conducted a detailed feasibility study of the leased NH Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West. After careful consideration it was decided not to extend the lease at the conclusion of the agreed period being 31 August 2020,” said an official statement. NH Hotels was not able to comment on the future of the property which will be decided by the property owners. Unfortunately, team members, many of whom have been with the hotel for many years will be retrenched.

As hotels across the region are forced to close their doors due to the global pandemic, others have chosen this time to expand their footprint.

Just recently, KwaZulu-Natal hotel group ANEW Hotels & Resorts announced that it has added six properties to its stable.

ANEW, which already has the Hilton Hotel, Hluhluwe Hotel, Hluhluwe Lodge and Ingeli Forest Lodge, partnered with the Fortis brand to acquire an additional six properties, bringing the ANEW stable to 10 hotels and resorts countrywide.

Clinton Armour, CEO of ANEW, said the past few months have been extremely challenging as far as trading goes, but he remained optimistic of the ANEW brand moving forward.

“Over the past two years, we have been actively looking for additional properties to expand the ANEW footprint and we were determined to find the right properties and partners to grow the brand effectively and sustainably,” he said.