South Africans excited as Edna finally arrives in Cape Town

After more than two months on the road, the long awaited arrival of Edna and the trio friend group has finally dawned in Cape Town. In one of their first Instagram post, they introduce Edna as their 2010 Toyota Hilux D-4D Invincible. With lots of modifications that include: large roof rack with inflatable heimplanet cave tent, discoverer STT pro mud tyres and two spare wheels.

It also boasted a modified canopy with opening side doors, two large capacity12 volt leisure batteries, 60L auxiliary fuel tank, snorkel, 360 degree LED lights and front light bar, emergency siren, pull out awning, mounted 13kg gas bottle and pull out kitchen and fridge. The three British nationals James Weller, Karen Chang and James Spence are not just travel buddies but best friends who also graduated together from Imperial College, London. Driving through what they have described as some of the worst roads they have ever encountered, they crossed two rivers and travelled the muddy roads in one of the Cameroon region’s rainy seasons, with Edna stopping for her fifth chassis repair.

South Africans are excited to hear that all the worry is coming to an end. No more anxiously waiting for news of Edna making it to the next border or that there is yet another car problem that needs a repair. The three friends have been documenting their adventure on social media, keeping everyone wondering what country was next and what challenges might come their way. On their stories they mentioned that they were two weeks behind on their daily content but promised they would catch up as quickly as they could. They left London on March 13, 2024, with14-year-old Edna and have since been on the road to Cape Town. They created an Instagram account dedicated to documenting their adventures travelling from Europe to Africa, and clocked up a following of 479K fans.

More than 80 days later on the road, they have visited more than 15 countries – two countries in Europe and 13 countries in Africa with more to be mentioned. For safety reasons they postdate the content of their journey through a country after they have already crossed the border into a different country. They gave everyone quite the scare when they had to post in real time while in Nigeria to ask for donations to help fix Edna, as she had snapped in half. With the attention they had grabbed on social media, Toyota South Africa stepped up to offer them a brand new Hilux GR-S bakkie to continue their journey. The friends declined Toyota’s offer, “Big thank you to @toyota-sa for offering to help out with a new car but we need Edna to get to Cape Town and will try our best to get her fixed!”