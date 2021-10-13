South Africa’s best hotel pools with a view

A hotel pool is one of the amenities most travellers seek when making a booking. Not any ordinary pool, though – they want something that’s visually appealing for the Gram and showcases out-of-this-world views. While some hotels offer lacklustre pools, others are going OTT when it comes to their pool designs.

Below are some of the hotel pools in South Africa we can’t help swooning over: The Silo Hotel View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Silo Hotel (@thesilohotel_) Known as Cape Town’s most exclusive luxury hotel, The Silo is a “celebration of art, style, architecture and design”. The stunning T-shaped pool on the rooftop is for hotel guests only. Here they can go for a morning swim, indulge in cocktails, or take in the 360o views of Cape Town, including Table Mountain, Lion’s Head and Robben Island. While in the pool, snap a few pictures for social media. You are bound to give your followers some major FOMO. Visit www.theroyalportfolio.com/the-silo/overview/

Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holiday Collection (@holidaycollectionsa) The pool here is dubbed one of the most unusual in Africa. Suspended over the Sabie River in the Kruger National Park, the hotel’s infinity pool offers a front-row seat to Big Five sightings and the best sunsets. It’s also perfect if you want to enjoy the grandeur and solitude of the wild. Visit www.krugershalati.com/ The Oyster Box

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oyster Box Hotel (@theoysterbox) For those yearning for a seascape, the Oyster Box ticks all the right boxes. Inspired by the uMhlanga Lighthouse, the design boasts white and red striped loungers, a magnificent azure swimming pool and fabulous views of the Indian Ocean and the uMhlanga Lighthouse. Grab a drink and marvel at the sight before a mini photo shoot with the ocean as your backdrop. Visit www.oysterboxhotel.com The Marly View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Marly Boutique Hotel (@themarlyhotel) Baptiste, The Marly’s exclusive rooftop pool, bar and lounge, offers 360o views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Twelve Apostles mountain range. The 38-room, five-star boutique hotel in Camps Bay has cemented itself as a top daycation spot for those who want to soak up some sun while enjoying the pool and the other amenities. Be sure to try the sushi and their famous watermelon margaritas. Day visitors will have access to the pool for a minimum spend of R500. Entry to the pool is weather dependent. Visit www.themarly.co.za

Compass House View this post on Instagram A post shared by Compass House (@compasshouse_boutiquehotel) Compass House in Bantry Bay describes itself as having “the best view in the world”. The boutique hotel has a 20m infinity pool that flaunts fabulous views of the Atlantic. When not taking a plunge into the cool pool, make yourself comfortable on a day bed with a book or catch a tan at one of the loungers. Visit www.compasshouse.co.za/ Munro Boutique Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Munro Boutique Hotel (@themunrohotel) Soak in the lushness of the city of Johannesburg while immersed in the Munro Boutique Hotel’s pool. Although this hotel pool is tiny compared to others on this list, it’s the perfect place to see the jacaranda tree when it blooms. Laze on the chaise lounges, order a cocktail and appreciate the silence away from the bustle of Johannesburg. The pool is only available for hotel guests. Visit www.themunrohotel.co.za/ Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa (@mhondorosafarilodgeandvilla) If you want to see elephants drink out of swimming pools, then Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa is one of those safari destinations you must add to your bucket list. The family-friendly lodge is situated in the 35 000ha Welgevonden Game Reserve in Waterberg, Limpopo. The elephants usually visit the main lodge pool and one located at a private villa and don’t mind the attention as they quench their thirst.