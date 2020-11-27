Spend the night in this SA barn filled with rescue animals and a painting pig called Pigcasso

You must have heard of Pigcasso, the 750kg painting pig prodigy who released her signature abstract expressionist collection last year. Pigcasso also became the first African and first non-human artist to design the international SWATCH watch. Now South Africans have the chance to stay in a barn filled with rescued animals and get to meet the famous pig. If you want to see Pigcasso in action, then you would have to get an artwork commissioned. Farm Sanctuary, located in the Franschhoek Valley, is where travellers go for a bit of solitude. The barn sleeps two with a king size bed, indoor fireplace, dining area and other modern conveniences needed for a pleasant stay.

Travel couple Chanel Cartell and Stevo Dirnberger of How Far From Home fame shared their experience on Instagram.

Farm Sanctuary is located in the Franschhoek Valley.

The South African couple posted: “We’ve seen and travelled to some interesting places in the last 6 years, and spending the night in a barn filled with rescued farm animals could easily go down as one of the most interesting experiences we’ve had…especially when one of those animals is the world’s only painting pig – yes, a pig that paints 🐽🎨” (sic)

The attraction has also received rave reviews from travellers.

One traveller commented on its listing that it was an “absolute gem of a place”

She posted: “Highly recommend staying in the barn. So special sharing this space with all the farm animals and took me back to my childhood growing up on a farm.”(sic)

Another posted: “A gorgeous, stylish, compelling and one-of-a-kind place. There is something surreal about sleeping in a comfy king-sized bed under a chandelier in the spacious loft of a barn! But it is no normal barn. Besides the fact that Pigcasso and her family and friends are right downstairs, it was also fantastic hearing the wind and feeling the breeze at night. You don't smell the animals at all and they are very quiet. Plus the barn itself is gorgeously designed - lots of fascinating details if you are design-minded. And there is so much to read and think about, because it is, after all, a farm animal sanctuary.” (sic)

Day visitors can meet the farm animals for free between 11am and 3pm daily, but donations are accepted.

Travellers wanting to stay for the night will pay R1 750 a night, including a cleaning fee for two people on a self-catering basis. Call 072 977 4521.