Stellenbosch is first SA destination to be awarded Safe Travels Stamp amid Covid-19 pandemic

Stellenbosch has become the first destination in South Africa to be awarded Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). WTTC, which represents the global Travel and Tourism private sector, designed the special Safe Travels stamp to enable travellers to identify destinations and businesses around the world which adopted its health and hygiene global standardised protocols – so consumers and holidaymakers can experience ‘Safe Travels’. Other popular holiday destinations that comply with Safe Travels standards include Turkey, Portugal and Mauritius. The WTTC has recognised Stellenbosch for the quick and rigorous adoption of recommended hygiene and sanitary measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Stellenbosch has launched many initiatives implementing and addressing elevated standards of health and safety in the popular tourist destination, ensuring that they are ready to safely welcome local and international visitors.

Among the many initiatives is Stellenbosch Ready, a unique programme that meets three critical guest needs, including WTTC validated health and safety protocols, adoption of health and safety protocols through staff training and flexible booking terms.

General Manager of Visit Stellenbosch Jeanneret Momberg said they've been working to align Visit Stellenbosch’s tourism business protocols with global standards.

"We welcome the opportunity to join this global campaign, an approach that puts their guests’ wellbeing first is essential to recovery in times of Covid-19. The Safe Travels stamp will be a great way to provide that signal of trust to our future guests.

“The WTTC stamp, together with our Stellenbosch Ready programme goes one step further in reassuring everyone that Stellenbosch is ready. Our destination is focused on recovery and trust is at the core of our business,” said Momberg.