Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Stellenbosch positions itself for business travel

Stellenbosch, which is recognised for its scenic beauty, iconic food and wine scene, adventure, culture and heritage experiences, was named one of the 100 most loved destinations in the world. Picture: Sedickjones/Pixabay.

Stellenbosch, which is recognised for its scenic beauty, iconic food and wine scene, adventure, culture and heritage experiences, was named one of the 100 most loved destinations in the world. Picture: Sedickjones/Pixabay.

Published 51m ago

Share

Visit Stellenbosch hosted a business travel conference from the 23rd to the 24th of June.

Travel and event professionals, tourism stakeholders, representatives from Stellenbosch University, entrepreneurs and hospitality partners met under the banner “Meet Stellenbosch”.

Story continues below Advertisement

These stakeholders discussed a reimaged business travel landscape as Visit Stellenbosch positions Stellenbosch as a business travel destination.

Delegates attending Visit Stellenbosch’s conference aimed at positioning Stellenbosch as a travel destination.

The two-day conference also focused on showcasing meeting and conferencing spaces as well as immersive tours to sample the destination’s activities and experiences.

More on this

A 2019 ICCA (International Congress and Conference Association) Ranking Report revealed that the number of international association conferences held in Africa had increased by more than 30%.

It also showed that delegate attendance had increased by 20% over the past decade, making the continent one of the biggest emerging business events marketplaces.

Visit Stellenbosch CEO Jeanneret and keynote speaker and Social Justice Chair at Stellenbosch University Thuli Madonsela at the conference.

Speaking at the conference Visit Stellenbosch CEO Jeanneret Momberg said, “We are positioning Stellenbosch as a business tourism destination of choice.’’

Story continues below Advertisement

Stellenbosch, which is recognised for its scenic beauty, iconic food and wine scene, adventure, culture and heritage experiences, was named one of the 100 most loved destinations in the world.

The Harvesting of grapes at the Kaapzicht Wine Estate on the Bottelary Hills Wine Route in Stellenbosch, which shows Stellenbosch is a great place for investment. Picture Andrew Ingram.

Momberg said that globally research has shown that second-tier destinations were preferred for business travel.

Stellenbosch fits this bill perfectly, providing the perfect environment for business, leisure and bleisure travel.

Story continues below Advertisement

Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela, Grosvenor Tours CEO Peter-John Mitrovich, African Business Travel Association Founder Monique Swart, Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries RX Africa Creative and Content Director Martin Hiller and Socio-Economic Development Specialist Nicolette Booyens also contributed to the conference as speakers.

Related Topics:

WorkationTourism

Share