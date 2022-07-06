Stellenbosch positions itself for business travel

Travel and event professionals, tourism stakeholders, representatives from Stellenbosch University, entrepreneurs and hospitality partners met under the banner “Meet Stellenbosch”.

Visit Stellenbosch hosted a business travel conference from the 23rd to the 24th of June.

The two-day conference also focused on showcasing meeting and conferencing spaces as well as immersive tours to sample the destination’s activities and experiences.

These stakeholders discussed a reimaged business travel landscape as Visit Stellenbosch positions Stellenbosch as a business travel destination.

More on this

A 2019 ICCA (International Congress and Conference Association) Ranking Report revealed that the number of international association conferences held in Africa had increased by more than 30%.

It also showed that delegate attendance had increased by 20% over the past decade, making the continent one of the biggest emerging business events marketplaces.

Visit Stellenbosch CEO Jeanneret and keynote speaker and Social Justice Chair at Stellenbosch University Thuli Madonsela at the conference.

Speaking at the conference Visit Stellenbosch CEO Jeanneret Momberg said, “We are positioning Stellenbosch as a business tourism destination of choice.’’