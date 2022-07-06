Stellenbosch positions itself for business travel

Visit Stellenbosch hosted a business travel conference from the 23rd to the 24th of June.
Travel and event professionals, tourism stakeholders, representatives from Stellenbosch University, entrepreneurs and hospitality partners met under the banner “Meet Stellenbosch”.
These stakeholders discussed a reimaged business travel landscape as Visit Stellenbosch positions Stellenbosch as a business travel destination.
The two-day conference also focused on showcasing meeting and conferencing spaces as well as immersive tours to sample the destination’s activities and experiences.
A 2019 ICCA (International Congress and Conference Association) Ranking Report revealed that the number of international association conferences held in Africa had increased by more than 30%.
It also showed that delegate attendance had increased by 20% over the past decade, making the continent one of the biggest emerging business events marketplaces.
Speaking at the conference Visit Stellenbosch CEO Jeanneret Momberg said, “We are positioning Stellenbosch as a business tourism destination of choice.’’
Stellenbosch, which is recognised for its scenic beauty, iconic food and wine scene, adventure, culture and heritage experiences, was named one of the 100 most loved destinations in the world.
Momberg said that globally research has shown that second-tier destinations were preferred for business travel.
Stellenbosch fits this bill perfectly, providing the perfect environment for business, leisure and bleisure travel.
Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela, Grosvenor Tours CEO Peter-John Mitrovich, African Business Travel Association Founder Monique Swart, Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries RX Africa Creative and Content Director Martin Hiller and Socio-Economic Development Specialist Nicolette Booyens also contributed to the conference as speakers.