The Stellenbosch Triennale, brainchild of the Stellenbosch Outdoor Sculpture Trust, takes place from February 11 to April 30, 2020 in a location renowned for its halls of academia and historical vineyards.
The upcoming international showcase, extraordinary in terms of international reach and extent of art on show, will place creativity in critical dialogue with the society that fosters and exhibits it.
The theme 'Tomorrow There Will Be More of Us' informs the further seven multidisciplinary platforms - that provide meeting points for engagement with the divided past, the collective present and imagined futures.
The Curators’ Exhibition, compiled by chief curator Khanyisile Mbongwa with Triennale co-curator Bernard Akoi-Jackson, will feature 20 artists from a range of African countries, and will interpret the theme.
The multidisciplinary art exhibition, situated inside The Woodmill and on the surrounding precinct will provide a gateway where visitors will be introduced to the Triennale’s other exhibitions and installations.