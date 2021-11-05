Studies show Cape Town is among most attractive remote work destinations

Cape Town is often lauded as one of the world's most beautiful cities. On several occasions, the city has also been awarded as a destination with the world's best restaurants. Now, Cape Town has also been ranked among the top 80 global cities in a study that ranks cities based on their accessibility and attractiveness to remote workers. The study is based on a variety of factors, with a focus on global employment compliance.

This will come as much needed positive news, after it was announced just Thursday that Protea Hotel by Marriott Cape Town Victoria Junction is the latest city hotel to close its doors due to the impact of the pandemic. The Cities Best Facilitating Remote Work survey done by global employment specialists WorkMotion.com put Cape Town at position 63 out of the top 80 countries. A press statement read: "With the take up of remote working expected to grow markedly in the coming years, the Cities Best Facilitating Remote Work study assesses which global locations have the most straightforward remote work compliance processes and are therefore positioned to benefit from attracting this new type of worker."