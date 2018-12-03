Five perfect cheetah cubs were born at the Jill Bryden Cheetah Reserve in Oudtshoorn on 20 October 2018 to cheetah-mom Pippa and cheetah-dad, Parker. They welcomed two girls and three boys who are doing very well!

With less than 7100 cheetahs left in the wild, an international self-sustaining cheetah population in professional and ethical human care is becoming even more important with the continued decrease of animal numbers in the wild.

A short walk down from Cheetahland would take you to the latest perfect little brown lemur-bundle, who was born to mom Daisy and dad Clyde and is doing exceptionally well. We can’t yet say if he is an official ‘he’ or ‘she’, due to him still clinging very closely to mom Daisy. Only once he (or she) starts moving about on his own, will we be able to determine safely.



