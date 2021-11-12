Table Mountain Aerial Cableway gets the artists’ touch

Wall Designer Cara Saven has partnered with botanical artist Hermien van der Merwe to donate two unique wallpapers installed at the top station of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway in the Kiosk and The Shop at the Top. The initiative is a tribute to Cape Town, and a symbol of support to South Africa’s tourism

A larger than life oil painting showing a landscape with Lion’s Head and vibrant proteas, pays homage to the beautiful flora found on Table Mountain. The artwork used in the Kiosk, is a bright red lino print of the King Protea. Hermien, a Cape Town-based artist lives close to the foot of the mountain and takes inspiration from the diverse fynbos and flora found there, which can often be seen in her work. For this installation, Cara and Hermien adapted a design that is already included in Cara’s CS & Co range – an initiative that involves Cara Saven Wall Design partnering with a selection of South African artists including Hermien, Michael Chandler, Lucy de Moyencourt, Martine Jackson and more.

The wallpapers can be found behind the desk at the top station Kiosk of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway and behind the pay station in the Shop at the Top. “Our brand is born and bred Capetonian and the mountain is such a critical part of our work and inspiration. In addition we are passionate about supporting local,” says Saven. “There are so many talented creatives in South Africa and we love to support and promote them as much as possible.” The Table Mountain installation takes this support a step further.

“Covid hit tourism worst and we want to make sure Cape Town is ready for the season to welcome our tourists,” says Saven. “The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway needed to update the wallpapers at their Shop at the Top and Kiosk but costs were prohibitive, so we offered to replace it with our locally manufactured Vividtex wallpaper and one of Hermien’s artworks. Local plus local helps local!” Hermien echoes this sentiment: “The past two years have been very challenging for the tourism industry and far less people visited our beautiful mountain. I realised that it is time to give thanks. I approached Cara Saven Wall Design to partner with me to give a gift to our beloved Table Mountain and renew the wall coverings in their shops. Cara generously agreed to sponsor the brand-new wall design, using two of my artworks.”