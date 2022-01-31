Table Mountain Aerial Cableway partners with Galileo Open Air Cinema for the month of love

The pandemic had a major effect on the travelling sector, the goal and idea of this collaboration is to unite efforts to help the sector recover after the pandemic, by offering these unique opportunities. Therefore, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) will partner with The Galileo Open Air Cinema for a month to continue supporting tourism revival in Cape Town. The offering will run from February 1 to 28 and Cableway tickets must be redeemed within a week of purchasing.

The partnership falls under TMACC’s 12-month #CablewayLovesLocal campaign, which incentivises local tourism activity. The #CablewayLovesLocal campaign kicked off in September 2021 by collaborating with travel and tourism businesses across Cape Town. Since the start of the campaign, TMACC has partnered with well-known brands such as Coco Safar, the Sky-Hi ride and Groot Constantia wine farm. TMACC and The Galileo Open Air Cinema offer a packed deal for patrons which includes two return cableway tickets with two complimentary drinks and two Warm and Comfy Galileo Open Air Cinema tickets with two combo coupons which include two popcorn, and two Smarties and two fruit pastilles.

Normal rates for this offering would total at R1 140, but for February it is being offered at R900, a saving R240. Tickets for The Galileo Open Air Cinema are valid for 28 days between Thursdays and Sundays, excluding the Royale and the special Valentine’s Day screening. “What drives this partnership is our goal of reviving tourism in Cape Town and the Western Cape. Our #CablewayLovesLocal partnerships are an opportunity for local tourists to save money on memorable experiences while playing an important role in economic recovery for the sector," says Giselle Esau, brand and marketing executive manager at TMACC.