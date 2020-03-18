Table Mountain Aerial Cableway to shut down

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Many South African establishments have decided to close their businesses until the coronavirus issue is managed. The lastest of these tourism companies are Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC). The company has decided to close from Wednesday, March 18, 2020. It is unclear when they will reopen at this stage. However, the company did mention that the cableway will remain closed until after the Easter weekend in April, or until the virus is managed and contained as per South African government, and international health bodies such as the World Health Organisation. Wahida Parker, Managing Director of TMACC, said it was their duty to act responsibly as a tourism operator under these extreme circumstances. "As the number of confirmed cases continues to rise, we will continue to take the necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus."

TMACC has put arrangements in place for visitors who have already purchased tickets. They could use these tickets at a later date or apply for a refund.

The news follows the company’s announcement in January that the cableway will be closed for three weeks in July for maintenance. The company revealed that the maintenance was to ensure the effective running and continued safety of the cableway.

Parker said at the time that the annual maintenance will allow the cableway to run at its optimum and reduce any technical delays.

“For continued compliance with the Swiss Governing Body for Cableways (BAV) standards in terms of machinery specifications, maintenance requirements and procedures, extraordinary maintenance tasks require a shutdown and cannot be done in between normal operations,” said Parker at the time.