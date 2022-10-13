Table Mountain and Cableway nominated at World Tourism Awards

Table Mountain needs your vote in global tourism contest. The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has announced that Table Mountain and the Cableway have been nominated at The World Travel Awards (WTA) and called on the public to rally behind them and support them with votes.

The WTA is an annual international event and widely seen as the “Oscars’” of the travel and tourism sector. “We need the public and the tourism sector to support us and vote. The public voting closes on October 20,” said Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC). According to Parker, Table Mountain and the Cableway have been nominated in two categories.

Table Mountain has been nominated for World’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the WTA. Picture: Ross Jansen She said that The World’s Leading Cable Car Ride category pits TMACC against other cable car operators from around the world, while the competition in the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction is fierce, with Table Mountain being nominated along with a long list that includes the likes of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the US’s Grand Canyon National Park, the Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu in Peru, and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. “The World Travel Awards is the gold standard in the travel world and acknowledges service excellence and responsible operators each year,” said Parker. Parker also revealed that Table Mountain will hear soon whether it has managed to bag two awards for which it was nominated earlier this year.

“The WTA runs two rounds of nominations – first focusing on regional players, before choosing the world’s best. In the Africa awards, we are hoping to bag ‘Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction’ as well as ‘Africa’s Responsible Tourism Attraction’. The winners for the Africa categories will be confirmed on October 16,” she said. She urged the public help them keep these global accolades in Cape Town where they belong by voting via an online platform, https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote, which is open to members of the public as well as tourism and travel operators. Votes cast by members of the industry are allocated double the weight of public votes.

