Table Mountain cableway has reopened - and 7,000 tickets have already been sold

At least 7,000 tickets were sold for the reopening of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC) on Monday. The cableway was closed for seven weeks during maintenance work.

A TMACC was upgraded in 1997, replacing the previous cableway with two new Swiss rotating cablecars, each with the capacity to carry 65 passengers. The work was carried out with the support of a team of nine Swiss engineers. The opening coincides with the start of Tourism Month, with the revamped cableway looking to further boost tourism numbers in the province.

Selma Hercules, executive director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company said that they had replaced the track ropes, overhauled the hanging and running gear, ensuring that everything adhered to strict Original Equipment Manufacturer specifications, to ensure safety. Hercules has encouraged both locals and international visitors to rediscover the beauty of Table Mountain and enjoy the best views of the city from the cableway. Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde was present for the re-opening and posted on X:

“Good morning, Western Cape! ☀️ It’s a perfect Spring day here on one of the Wonders of the World”. Today, I had the privilege of kicking off Tourism Month at the iconic Table Mountain Cableway, just in time for its reopening after annual maintenance. With over 6,000 tickets sold for today alone, it’s clear that our beloved mountain is as popular as ever. The weather couldn’t… pic.twitter.com/CTp7gXRLIe — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) September 2, 2024

“Today, I had the privilege of kicking off Tourism Month at the iconic Table Mountain Cableway, just in time for its reopening after annual maintenance. “With over 6,000 tickets sold for today alone, it’s clear that our beloved mountain is as popular as ever. The weather couldn’t be more perfect as we welcome the start of spring. Let's continue to showcase the beauty of the Western Cape to the world”! Winde said that over a million tourists visit the cableway each year, with the Western Cape breaking all previous tourism records last year.