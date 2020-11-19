Table Mountain Cableway joins Black Friday frenzy with special promotion for SA residents

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) is encouraging people to ditch their malls in favour of the beauty of the outdoors.

For R80 per person (adult or child), locals and visitors to the Cape will be able to experience the beauty of Table Mountain with TMACC’s Black Friday promotion.

The special is a discount of R300 off of the normal retail price of a return ticket up the cableway.

“The Black Friday promotion is just another way that we are able to provide greater access for many locals, who may be battling with the heavily impacted economy,” said Wahida Parker, Managing Director of TMACC.

“We strongly encourage everyone, particularly those who have never visited the iconic New7Wonder of Nature, to take up this amazing opportunity to experience the tranquillity and breath-taking views from the top of Table Mountain.”