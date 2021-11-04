Table Mountain Cableway launches Fast Track Service ticket but is it worth it?

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC) has launched its premium Fast Track service. TMACC created the ticket to allow “time-pressed international visitors to skip the queue” when booking a trip up the cableway during the peak summer season.

The tickets are charged at R600 per round trip during off-season and R800 during peak season from December 16 to January 5. TMACC launched the #TheCablewayLovesLocal campaign to boost travel in the Western Cape and showcase local businesses. The company partnered with Michelin-quality luxury coffee company Coco Safar, the Sky-Hi ride and Groot Constantia Wine Farm within three months of the campaign.

Giselle Esau, the executive manager of brand and marketing at TMACC said #TheCablewayLovesLocal campaign is a great stepping stone to connect visitors and to highlight local businesses. “As part of our efforts to rebuild Cape Town’s tourism sector, we are delighted to be partnering with businesses to create memorable opportunities for visitors to experience, support and interact with the local tourism industry and what it has to offer. “The campaign will continue to be carried out over the next nine months and will showcase exciting deals and offerings from the cable way,” she said.