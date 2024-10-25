Table Mountain Cableway: Operations suspended after fire incident

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) announced today that the Table Mountain Cableway will be temporarily out of service following a fire that damaged its lower parking garage and administration building. The fire, which occurred on Thursday, has halted cableway operations while damage assessments are conducted.

Structural engineers are set to arrive at the cableway’s lower station today to evaluate the extent of the fire damage, which affected key facilities but spared the critical machinery used to operate the cable cars. Wahida Parker, Managing Director of TMACC, confirmed that safety protocols were swiftly implemented to ensure the safe descent of all visitors from the top of Table Mountain as the fire was contained. “The fire did not reach the machinery that operates the movement of the cable cars. We were able to safely bring people down from the top of the mountain on Thursday,” Parker said.

TMACC is keeping visitors informed through regular updates on its website and social media channels. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Media The company hopes to provide an update on a possible reopening date by Friday, although the timeline remains uncertain as further inspections and repairs may be required. Parker reassured the public that all cableway operations would remain paused until safety could be fully restored. “We hope to have an indication by late on Friday on when we will resume our operations. Until such time, we will halt all operations of the cable cars while our commercial activities at the lower station (such as food and beverage) remain open to the public,” she added.