Table Mountain Cableway ready to welcome visitors next week

“The safety and comfort of our visitors are very important to us,” explained Wahida Parker, Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Compan y (TMACC) in a press statement.

“Our annual maintenance periods allow us to make important updates and upgrades to all aspects of our business and operations so that we can offer visitors an even better and more enjoyable experience that is compliant with international safety standards.”

The Cableway underwent an extensive six-week shutdown in 2022 to allow for major work to be carried out. This time around, the work was less intense.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and patience while we were closed, especially the visitors who came to town to enjoy the Netball World Cup.

“There never is a perfectly suitable time for this work to be scheduled, but we must put safety first in everything we do,” said Parker.