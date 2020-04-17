Table Mountain Cableway to bring fresh look to its established brand

As one of the Seven Wonders of the Natural World, Table Mountain is ranked as the leading tourist attraction in Africa. For the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC), it prides itself on the brand it represents and the calibre of its staff members who have been ensuring that visitors to this landmark have a memorable experience. “The success of our company relies solely on the capabilities, hard work and dedication of our committed staff members,” says Wahida Parker, managing director of TMACC. “To ensure that we continue building on our excellent track record, I am very excited to welcome our new executive brand manager, Giselle Esau, as a member of our team." Esau entered the world of marketing over eight years ago, specialising within the e-commerce industry. Having shifted her career to focus on the tourism industry, she aims to bring greater global recognition to TMACC by elevating the status of the iconic landmark.

Esau entered the world of marketing over eight years ago, specialising within the e-commerce industry. Picture: Supplied

She explains that as part of her focus in the new role will be building on the already well-established brand, as well as fostering growth within the tourism sector.

“We want to bring a fresh look to the TMACC brand – a youthful spin on the current identity, with a digital-first attitude. To achieve this, we will be specifically focusing on a more digitally focused marketing strategy with plenty of brand-led campaigns in the near future.”

The new role comes with a lot of exciting challenges, including Esau starting her new position with a unique and very unexpected curve ball. With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the country into lockdown, she has found herself facing more than the expected growing-pains during the first six weeks in the role.

“I’ve had to work with the operations team on streamlining the temporary lockdown of the cableway and the administrative tasks that come with this. It’s quite a challenge starting a new job and learning the ropes, while juggling the struggles of a worldwide pandemic. There’s no set protocol for this!” laughs Giselle.

However, she has said she has an amazing amount of support from the experienced TMACC crew, who have offered a lot of helpful advice. The spectacular office view from the top of Table Mountain has certainly eased the transition along.