Table Mountain crowned Africa’s Best Viewpoint

The best view is revealed with Table Mountain overlooking Cape Town’s waterfront and harbour, topping Africa’s choice of best view. Picture: Delphine Poggianti.

Published 1h ago

Seeking out the picture-perfect view of a new location is often a priority for travellers and people moving to a new city, so Remitly analysed over 1.4 million TripAdvisor reviews to find which attractions have left visitors talking about its view most regularly.

Remitly, a financial services provider for immigrants, wanted to crown the best viewpoints worldwide, be it for a holiday or a big move, everyone loves a good view of a new location.

They analysed over a million TripAdvisor reviews to find which receives the most positive comments from visitors.

Offering 360 views of the Cape Peninsula and Cape Town harbour, Table Mountain ranked as providing Africa’s best view. The worthy winner was followed by the likes of the Aerial Cableway in Hartbeespoort in Johannesburg, and Egypt’s Cairo Tower.

The 10 Best Viewpoints in Africa

1.Table Mountain, South Africa.

2. Aerial Cableway, Hartbeespoort, South Africa.

3. Cairo Tower, Egypt.

4. Kasbah des Oudaias, Morocco.

5. Mount Entoto, Ethiopia.

6. Hassan II Mosque, Morocco.

7. Gaddafi National Mosque, Uganda.

8. Fort Qaitbey, Egypt.

9. The Valley of a 1 000 Hills, South Africa.

10. Basilique Notre Dame d’Afrique, Algeria.

