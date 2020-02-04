Table Mountain remains one of the country's top attractions and only many traveller's bucket list.
However, travellers are cautioned to prioritise their safety.
Wahida Parker, Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) said with so many people visiting this New7Wonder of the natural world, safety remains paramount at one of South Africa's leading tourist attractions.
“As more people venture onto the mountain, it is important to understand that there are many risks that visitors and hikers should be aware of that could impact their safety,” she said.
“Weather-related hazards, such as the heat and wind, can catch visitors off guard if they are unprepared, and uneven pathways and hiking trails could lead to people stumbling and falling. Five of the most dangerous species of snakes are also found in the vicinity.