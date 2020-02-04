Table Mountain is beautiful, but your safety is important









Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company shares some tips on how to be safe on Table Mountain. Picture: @Delphine Poggianti. Table Mountain remains one of the country's top attractions and only many traveller's bucket list. However, travellers are cautioned to prioritise their safety. Wahida Parker, Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) said with so many people visiting this New7Wonder of the natural world, safety remains paramount at one of South Africa's leading tourist attractions. “As more people venture onto the mountain, it is important to understand that there are many risks that visitors and hikers should be aware of that could impact their safety,” she said. “Weather-related hazards, such as the heat and wind, can catch visitors off guard if they are unprepared, and uneven pathways and hiking trails could lead to people stumbling and falling. Five of the most dangerous species of snakes are also found in the vicinity.

"The safety of our visitors is our top priority, and it is extremely important that people have a safe and enjoyable experience when visiting our mountain," she added.

The recent reports of criminal activities in and around Table Mountain National Park serve as another caution to hikers and visitors to be aware of important safety information.

“Even though the responsibility and the jurisdiction to protect visitors in the entire Table Mountain National Park rests with South African National Parks (SANParks) officials, we are continually looking for ways in which we can assist and partner with SANParks," explained Parker.

To boost safety and security in the national park, TMACC procured three high-tech CCTV cameras for use by SANParks. The state-of-the-art cameras are fixed at strategic locations across the park and are helping to cast a wider security net over large swathes of Cape Town’s iconic landmark.

They are monitored by operators around the clock, while SANParks personnel will be deployed to respond to any incidents as required.

Here are some basic safety tips to help you make the most of your time in the park and on the mountain:

Plan your route and do not deviate from it.

Stick to the designated paths and follow the signposts to avoid getting lost;

Always walk with an experienced hiking guide.

Take a fully charged phone with relevant emergency contact numbers saved on it.

If your group gets lost, do not split up. You should rather attempt to retrace your steps.

Give yourself plenty of time to explore the mountain.

Be discreet with your valuables by safely stowing them away while walking around.

Take plenty of water and pack the appropriate clothes for possible inclement weather as you ascend the mountain



