Table Mountain keeps winning! Named 5th most popular natural wonder of the world

South Africa’s Table Mountain has been ranked as the fifth natural wonder of the world, which is actually worth paying a visit to, with an overall wonder score of 7.67 out of 10. This fantastical natural site boasts an impressive 81.83% of “excellent” reviews and only a small 0.26% of “terrible” reviews.

With an additional 1.4m Google searches, 44.5m TikTok views, and 1.3m Instagram posts, Table Mountain’s place is well-earned on the list. Table Mountain is a huge attraction with many visitors flocking to the natural wonder to either hike or take a ride on the cable car that offers a breath taking view of Cape Town. Arches National Park in Utah, United States was crowned the best natural wonder of the world, with an overall wonder score of 8.29 out of 10.

Filled with over 2,000 natural stone arches, the aptly named Arches National Park places eighth for TikTok views with 61.7 million and seventh for Instagram posts at just over 663,000. Taking second place is the Iguazu Falls spanning the border between Argentina and Brazil, with an overall wonder score of 8.19 out of 10.

Full list of best natural wonders of the world. Picture: Supplied These waterfalls, surrounded by tropical rainforests, placed in the top ten for Google searches and score particularly well for Tripadvisor reviews, having the fourth highest (90.73%) “excellent” reviews and the lowest (0.11%) proportion of “terrible” reviews. The most popular natural wonder on TikTok was Mount Everest, racking over 638.2 million views in total.