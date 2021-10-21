Table Mountain named Africa's leading tourist attraction for 2021

Table Mountain has won the title of Africa's leading tourist attraction at the Africa segment of the World Travel Awards. The Cape Town attraction went up against Mountain Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Table Mountain is also in the running to be voted as the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction. Wahida Parker, the managing director of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC), said the award came at the right time. “This award could not have been announced at a better time. As South Africa is finally removed from the UK’s red list, we definitely expect to see more tourists from all over the world coming to experience Africa’s leading tourist attraction.

"TMACC has also been nominated as the World’s leading Cable Car. The competitors for this World Travel Awards category include Bondinho Pão de Açúcar in Brazil, the Cable Car at Sun World Ba Na Hills in Vietnam, the Disney Skyliner Cable Car in the United States, Mi Teleférico in Bolivia, PEAK 2 PEAK 360 in Canada, the Skyline Queenstown in New Zealand and finally the Wings of Tatev in Armenia. “We are one of only three rotating cable cars and our impeccable safety track record should stand us in good stead to bring it home for the industry,” said Parker. Travellers can cast their vote for both Table Mountain and TMACC for this year's World Travel Awards 2021 to be held in Moscow on November 26. To vote, visit www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.