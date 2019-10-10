Table Mountain is one of South Africa’s most visited destinations that attracts hundreds of travellers from across the globe.
The famed South African attraction is nominated for “World’s Leading Tourist Attraction” at this year’s World Travel Awards.
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, which is celebrating its 90th birthday this month, is encouraging South Africans to cast their votes for the iconic attraction. Voting closes on October 20, 2019.
Wahida Parker, MD of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, called on the public to cast their votes. She emphasised the public's role in Table Mountain being named the New 7 Wonders of Nature, and believes that it can be done again.