Table Mountain needs your vote to win at the World Travel Awards









Table Mountain is nominated for “World’s Leading Tourist Attraction” at this year’s World Travel Awards. Picture: Supplied Table Mountain is one of South Africa’s most visited destinations that attracts hundreds of travellers from across the globe. The famed South African attraction is nominated for “World’s Leading Tourist Attraction” at this year’s World Travel Awards. Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, which is celebrating its 90th birthday this month, is encouraging South Africans to cast their votes for the iconic attraction. Voting closes on October 20, 2019. Wahida Parker, MD of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, called on the public to cast their votes. She emphasised the public's role in Table Mountain being named the New 7 Wonders of Nature, and believes that it can be done again.

She said: "You went out there and you voted, and you made sure we brought home the prize. I am calling on you to find that again, and say ‘this is our mountain, this is our city, this is our country, and we are going to show it off on a global stage'.”

Here is a step by step guide on how to vote:

1.First, register on the website at www.worldtravelawards.com/ register and confirm your details.

2.Go to the voting page on www.worldtravelawards.com/vote-r1#votenow

3. Click on the continue button under continue voting.

4.Click on the World option on the Select a Region button.

5. Scroll to the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction category (number 225) and select the Table Mountain, South Africa, option to cast your vote.



