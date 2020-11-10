Table Mountain voted Africa’s leading tourist attraction

Table Mountain has been named Africa's leading tourist attraction at this year's World Travel Awards. Table Mountain was up against Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and two of the fellow Cape Town Big Six attractions – Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront. Table Mountain took home the same accolade in 2019 and 2013. Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) encouraged South Africans to cast their votes last month. With more than 29 million visitors over the decades, the win has cemented the destination as one of the top attractions on the continent.

Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of TMACC, said they are excited about this accomplishment.

“At this point where tourism and travel have suffered greatly as a result of Covid-19, we are extremely pleased to bring this accolade home to South Africa and Cape Town in particular. We are excited about the recognition, honour and responsibility that this places on us, and inspired at the prospect that we could claim the distinction of leading attraction of the world.

"We would like to thank everyone who voted for Table Mountain and made this dream a reality," she said.

Jean-Paul da la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders Foundation, said that he was not surprised that Table Mountain won the sought after award.

"It is one of the leading attractions in the whole world. And let us not forget that Table Mountain is also a symbol of continental unity, reaching up to the only surviving Ancient 7 Wonder, the Pyramids of Giza,” he said.

Table Mountain is still up for the running to be voted as the world’s leading tourist attraction. The announcement of the world winners is set to take place in late November.