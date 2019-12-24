Cape Town - When Durban couple Muzi Sibanyoni and Pearl Shoba planned to visit Table Mountain, they never expected to be honoured for being the 29th million visitors to the Unesco World Heritage Site.
Sibanyoni, a doctor at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, and Shoba, an assistant director for financial accounting at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, made time for a baecation in Cape Town in between his work commitments. The couple initially thought that they did something wrong when they were asked to step out of the line.
“We were waiting in the long queue for around 30 minutes when a woman came to speak to us. It was random. When she left, I asked Muzi if he knew her, and he said no. I initially thought she must have been one of his patients.
“She came back again asking us to follow her. Muzi was sceptical and did not want to go. We thought we must have done something wrong.
“After a few moments, and much convincing, we decided to follow her. She was with the media. They told us we were the 29 million visitors,” Shoba told IOL Travel.