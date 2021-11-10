Take a hike to preserve Table Mountain

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) as part of the internationally recognised Take a Hike Day will once again host a mountain clean-up on November 17. The initiative acts as a reminder that people need to take action towards preserving the environment.

Maintenance of the ecological balance helps conserve Table Mountain’s natural heritage and biodiversity. Locals and visitors from all across the Cape are invited to spend the day on the slopes of Africa’s leading tourist attraction enjoying the abundant and breathtaking views of the Mother City below, while collecting rubble left behind by less considerate and discernible visitors. “Our mountain is a New7Wonder of nature and as custodians we are dedicated to ensure that we protect the environment limiting any damage to flora and fauna,” says Wahida Parker, managing director of TMACC.

The mountain clean-up will take place from 7am until 3pm, and will start at Platteklip Gorge hiking trail towards the top of Table Mountain. The first 300 hikers to arrive on the day will be treated to a snack pack and those who make it down the mountain will also be treated to a goodie. Cape Union Mart has committed to take part in this year’s clean-up.

Hikers are encouraged to start their hikes as early as possible, not only to avoid the midday sun, but also to catch the last ride down. Table Mountain is one of the most iconic landmarks in South Africa. The mountain is one the most photographed attractions in the country. Locals and international travellers often take up hikes on the popular mountain.