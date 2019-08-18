The spirit of the West Coast comes alive in the eyes of these artists who are part of the Langebaan Art Route.
It's an initiative supported by Harcourts Real Estate and the SA National Association of the Visual Arts and is a visual feast of nine creatives.
It's described as "a collection of supremely talented individuals who bring you their very own, special and unique blend of Cape West Coast creativity". From paintings, sketchings and etchings, to pottery, sculpture and photography, they will inspire and delight.
They are:
- The Bay Gallery in Marra Square, Bree Street
- Susan Greeff. Street and travel portaits
- Print-making techniques and drawing in mixed media at Toeka & Nou in Bree Street
- Glenda's Art Studio
- Oil, pencil, watercolour and sculpture by Raymond Hoggan
- Watercolours and acrylic by Dawie Du Toit (at Martilda Drive)
- Landscape, seascape and lifestyle photographs by Warren Williams
- Pottery from Merrill Meier
- The Pumpkin House Art Hub in Park Road