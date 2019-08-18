The Bay Gallery is part of the Langebaan Art Route. Picture: bay-gallery.myshopify.com

The spirit of the West Coast comes alive in the eyes of these artists who are part of the Langebaan Art Route. It's an initiative supported by Harcourts Real Estate and the SA National Association of the Visual Arts and is a visual feast of nine creatives.

It's described as "a collection of supremely talented individuals who bring you their very own, special and unique blend of Cape West Coast creativity". From paintings, sketchings and etchings, to pottery, sculpture and photography, they will inspire and delight.

They are:

The Bay Gallery in Marra Square, Bree Street

Susan Greeff. Street and travel portaits

Print-making techniques and drawing in mixed media at Toeka & Nou in Bree Street

Glenda's Art Studio

Oil, pencil, watercolour and sculpture by Raymond Hoggan

Watercolours and acrylic by Dawie Du Toit (at Martilda Drive)

Landscape, seascape and lifestyle photographs by Warren Williams

Pottery from Merrill Meier

The Pumpkin House Art Hub in Park Road

Organisers say you can "make a day it between the various galleries, viewing, enjoying and purchasing works of art."





This is the ideal meander for art collectors or anyone looking to redecorate their home or their holiday home.





It's advisable to plan your Langebaan Art Route by first visiting the website and confirming the operating hours with the individual creatives and galleries you plan to visit.



