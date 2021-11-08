The beloved Winchester Hotel reopens after R90m renovation

The Winchester Hotel has reopened after its R90 million renovation. The hotel, previously known as The Winchester Mansions, is now under the management of Newmark Hotels, Reserves, Lodges and Residences. The chief executive of Newmark Hotels, Neil Markovitz, said the hotel combined nostalgia, history and charm.

“Guests will be thrilled at how we have managed to update and modernise the experience without losing any of the innate charm of this iconic Cape address," he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Agency Property Group (@theagency_capetown)

MORE ON THIS Cape Town hotel The Winchester to undergo R90m refurbishment

Mardré Meyer, the creative director at SOURCE Interior Architecture, wanted to honour the property's history while meeting “the evolving needs of the contemporary traveller”. “In reimagining what the hotel could be, it was important for us to reference and respect that past while also creating a more contemporary experience that fits with the needs and desires of today’s global traveller,” said Meyer. The design is striking-from the eye-catching monochromatic colour scheme of black-and-white tiles and signature chandeliers to the landscaping and the installation of a refreshed signature fountain.

The hotel's 76 guest rooms and suites also received an update. Restaurateur Rory Jossel, who operates successful restaurants in South Africa and Dubai, has created a refined food experience. “We’re not limiting ourselves to a specific style of cuisine, but we want to embrace all of those wonderful flavours that come through when cooking with fire. “The focus will be on quality produce, whether that’s char-grilled seasonal vegetables, a beautiful tomahawk steak, or fresh local line fish. We simply want true, fresh flavours to shine through on the menu,” said Jossel.

The wellness spa will open early next year. General manager Michael Liffmann said the refreshed public spaces will make returning guests feel at home. “Although some of the changes are bold, the DNA of The Winchester Hotel remains the same. We’ve worked hard to retain the heart and soul of the property while giving this grand old lady a fresh new look," Liffmann said.