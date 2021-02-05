The best hotel pools in Cape Town to dive into this weekend

There's nowhere better to soak up the sun than a pool with a view, and Cape Town has some of the top locations in the city. Luxury swimsuit company Lily shares some of the pools to lounge around and swim in this weekend: The Grey Hotel View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grey Hotel (@thegreysa) With a 360 degree view of the city, the mountains and the Atlantic Ocean, this rooftop pool deck will have you feeling on top of the world. Enjoy full days of tranquility, with cocktails (now that the alcohol ban has been lifted). Here, enjoy a stunning sunset. Located at 49 Napier Street, De Waterkant. Batstone Pool

Batstone Pool is the perfect space for the ultimate revitalising and relaxing day in the sun. Not only is this spot great for holiday fun in the sun, but wonderful for remote working. Send and receive emails from the comfort of your lounger or their cafe’. Located at 27 Somerset Road in Greenpoint, Cape Quarter Shopping Centre.

Cape Milner Hotel

Here you can feast your eyes on some amazing views of Table Mountain from a comfortable poolside lounger. The Cape Milner Hotel is more of a pool for refreshing dips rather than swimming laps. However, this spot is perfect for romantic dining and diving, so be sure to book your next date here. Located at 2 Milner Rd, Tamboerskloof in Cape Town.

The Glen Boutique Hotel

Found in the heart of Sea Point, this modern boutique hotel will transport you to Miami. With a set of ground-level turquoise pools and a cosmopolitan atmosphere, The Glen Boutique Hotel is a top choice for summer. Located at 3 The Glen, Sea Point, Cape Town.

The Marly

The Marly’s rooftop lounge and pool area is the height of elegance, offering 360-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean and the iconic Twelve Apostles mountain range. Open to both guests and visitors, you can look forward to a curated champagne menu, relaxed beats and an unrivalled view. Located in The Promenade at 201 Victoria Rd in Camps Bay.

The Radisson Red Hotel

A pool day with a difference for animal lovers! This trendy Silo District establishment allows you to soak up the sun with your pet. With stunning views of the V&A Waterfront and Table Mountain, you can laze around the pool comfortably with delicious drinks and meals on offer from their OUIbar + KITCHN. Located at Silo 6, Silo Square.