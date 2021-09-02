The best spots in South Africa to watch the sunrise
Sunrise signals the beginning of a new day and there’s something very special about feeling the warmth of the first morning rays on your face.
Now that we’re moving into spring we can already see that the skies are lightening earlier and the birds are chirping a little bit louder.
As a person who enjoys early morning walks, it means heading out in the dark. But by the time I make my way back home the sun slowly starts to rise.
Watching the sky gradually change colour from cool blues into warm yellows and oranges, makes it all worthwhile.
Can’t help but have the words of the classic Beatles song ringing in my head.
“Here comes the sun do, do, do … And I say it's all right …”
While many prefer sunsets over sunrises, there is something truly magical about watching a day waking up with the sun.
People go out of their way to chase sunsets. To find that perfect spot for that Instagram-perfect golden hour. Weddings are planned around such spots!
Instagrammers tend to forget that golden hour strikes twice in a day. It’s just that the early slot might be a bit more challenging for those who are not morning people.
The hikers who make their way up Lion’s Head at 4am know exactly what the fuss is all about.
Here are a few spots in South Africa where early birds can experience breathtaking sunrises and start their day on a high and fill their Instagram feeds with awe-inspiring posts.
Table Mountain, Cape Town
Kommetjie, Cape Town
uMhlanga beach, Durban
Prince Albert, Klein Karoo