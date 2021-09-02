The best spots in South Africa to watch the sunrise

Sunrise signals the beginning of a new day and there’s something very special about feeling the warmth of the first morning rays on your face. Now that we’re moving into spring we can already see that the skies are lightening earlier and the birds are chirping a little bit louder.

As a person who enjoys early morning walks, it means heading out in the dark. But by the time I make my way back home the sun slowly starts to rise. Watching the sky gradually change colour from cool blues into warm yellows and oranges, makes it all worthwhile. View this post on Instagram A post shared by G E R R Y C U P I D O (@gerrycupido) Can’t help but have the words of the classic Beatles song ringing in my head.

“Here comes the sun do, do, do … And I say it's all right …” While many prefer sunsets over sunrises, there is something truly magical about watching a day waking up with the sun. People go out of their way to chase sunsets. To find that perfect spot for that Instagram-perfect golden hour. Weddings are planned around such spots!