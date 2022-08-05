The Cape Town ring that binds us

The Ring That Binds Us, a Shimansky initiative that started as a passion for bringing worldwide awareness of the beautiful Mother City, has grown into a movement where anyone passionate about the city can join and contribute to an incredible initiative aiming to attract visitors to our shores. The launch, which took place at one of Cape Town’s greatest venues, the Norval Foundation in Tokai, was a reminder of the beauty Cape Town and its people share.

‘’Everybody knows Cape Town is beautiful, it’s got nice food, nice wine, friendly people but it doesn’t come out as a personal passion story,’’ said Shimansky CEO, Yair Shimansky. He continued to say that this is not about jewellery, it is about making a contribution toward resuscitating tourism – which is key to the economy of South Africa. ‘’The ring itself represents Table Mountain skyline...but what makes Cape Town unique, like nowhere else in the world...it’s the people, the culture, the diversity. No other city has its own people so passionate about their city,’’ Shimansky added.

Covid-19 had a great impact on the tourism sector, but the positive, social, and economic benefit brought by visitors after the pandemic made a huge difference. The ring captures exactly that, the uniqueness of Cape Town. ‘’The ring represents Cape Town but more than that, it’s a conversation starter, it’s a brand ambassador,’’ he said. Shimansky insists that the Cape Town ring is about creating a movement. A movement that shines a spotlight on Cape Town – gets visitors and locals alike talking about the city. The sentiment being, if you love Cape Town, carry a piece of her with you always. The Cape Town Ring is available as a woman or a man version from silver to gold with an affordable price to spread the message and love of Cape Town across the globe.

