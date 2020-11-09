The Manor House at Fancourt named South Africa’s Leading Country House Hotel

The Manor House at Fancourt was named as South Africa’s Leading Country House Hotel at this year’s World Travel Awards.

The 5-star-hotel in George dates back to the 1850s and once home to Henry Fancourt White.

The 18-suite boutique hotel on South Africa’s Garden Route not only delivers on luxury, and sophistication, "it also exclusive country retreat – with warm and generous hospitality," said Peter Dros, Sales and Marketing Director at Fancourt.

He spoke about the accolade: “This is wonderful news. We’re still smiling. It is a real reflection of the Manor House’s commitment to outstanding service.

“A visit to The Manor House is an experience, and this award means a lot to the team who pride themselves on creating the perfect stay."