The Manor House at Fancourt named South Africa’s Leading Country House Hotel
The Manor House at Fancourt was named as South Africa’s Leading Country House Hotel at this year’s World Travel Awards.
The 5-star-hotel in George dates back to the 1850s and once home to Henry Fancourt White.
The 18-suite boutique hotel on South Africa’s Garden Route not only delivers on luxury, and sophistication, "it also exclusive country retreat – with warm and generous hospitality," said Peter Dros, Sales and Marketing Director at Fancourt.
He spoke about the accolade: “This is wonderful news. We’re still smiling. It is a real reflection of the Manor House’s commitment to outstanding service.
“A visit to The Manor House is an experience, and this award means a lot to the team who pride themselves on creating the perfect stay."
Dros said The Manor House reopened at the end of September.
"The team has loved welcoming guests back to the hotel, Monty Bar, the private library and swimming pool.
“We can’t wait to surprise guests over the summer with our new offerings, including al fresco dinners on a private deck under the stars," said Dros.
Graham Cooke, Founder World Travel Awards, said despite the challenges faced by the travel, tourism and hospitality industry in 2020, this year’s World Travel Awards nomination programme reported record visitor traffic and engagement from the public.
“The appetite for tourism has never been as keen and this offers hope and much-needed encouragement to us all,” said Cooke.