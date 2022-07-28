The most unforgettable luxury destinations worldwide for 2022

When you visit some places, their image, beauty, sound and smell are forever etched in your memory. Travelling is not just an experience for the eyes, but an experience for all your senses.

Whether you’re at a tropical beach, safari, desert or snow-covered slopes, each place has something magical and enchanting about it. Each place has a story to tell, and luxury travellers often set out seeking to be enchanted. From the picturesque stretches of the Atlantic to the breathtaking peaks in Europe, here are some of the most unforgettable luxury destinations on Earth. These places are enticing and charming. They represent a balance between beautiful landscapes and thrilling activities and are perfect for the mid-year escape.

Chalet l’Orchidée The French Alps are perfect for a ski vacation. Get your gear on and slide on the slopes. Picture: Unsplash If you’re looking for a spa resort in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes of France, then the Chatel l’Orchidee is one of the best places to go. It’s perfect for winter vacations and offers a jacuzzi and sauna to ease the winter blues. Prepare yourself for a chilly ski day at Les Deux Alpes if you love the feel of the cold as you glide down one of the most picturesque backdrops. Winter offers a unique opportunity to discover new places.

Whatever you prefer, from skiing down the Alps to a cabin escape or country hotel, this winter wonderland will give you a truly magical experience. South Lodge Hotel and Spa Modern and regal, enjoy all that the South Lodge has to offer. Picture: Instagram A quaint place for those longing for the countryside. The hotel, which has hosted Queen Elizabeth, is located in West Sussex in England. Guests are spoilt for choice at the hotel as it has 88 rooms to choose from.

One can enjoy a luxurious stay at this hotel and spa, which features an outdoor and indoor pool, a fitness centre and a thermal suite. The hotel boasts three restaurants, The Pass, Camellia and Botanica. It also has The Billiard Bar, a range of lounges and the terrace for coffee or afternoon tea. It’s a popular wedding venue and has an atmosphere for every occasion. Bank Hotel

Unapologetically elegant with classic beauty. Enjoy dining at The Bank Hotel. Picture: Instagram The Bank Hotel was previously a bank building in Stockholm, Sweden, but it now boasts an elegant new look, sophisticated amenities and skilled staff. Hotel guests have easy access to Kungsträdgarden park and the Royal Palace, located a mere 500m walk away. It’s a proud member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World and eloquently describes itself as “one of a kind”. The Bank Hotel has luxurious rooms and suites to choose from. It also boasts a variety of bars and restaurants, including Bonnie’s and Papillon.

Nailcote Hall Hotel and Golf Club Rich in history, Nailcote Hall boasts a culture that has been passed down for generations. Picture: Instagram A favourite of Piers Morgan, Nailcote Hall in Warwickshire, England, provides guests with a stunning golf course, relaxing spa and steam room. If you’re interested in history, Coventry Cathedral, Shakespeare’s family homes and Warwick Castle are close by. Nailcote also has an impressive history of its own. It was built in 1640 just before the start of the English Civil War. Its name is believed to be derived from the Norman French word for armourer.

The hotel has 49 archaic and romantic bedrooms which immerse you in the rich history of the region. It boasts a breathtaking garden and woodland views across its 15-acre (6 hectare) estate. It’s also loved as a wedding venue and offers great romantic packages for couples. Steenberg Hotel and Spa

Enjoy the warm sun while delighting in good wine paired with good food at the Steenberg Hotel and Spa. Picture: Instagram Closer to home, we have the Steenberg Hotel and Spa located in the heart of Constantia in the Western Cape. As the Cape’s oldest farm among the picturesque vineyards, this 300-hectare premium establishment bundles up the best of scenery, fine dining and award-winning wine. It offers 24 rooms, three private villas that ooze elegance, a luxe spa, two exceptional on-site restaurants, a tasting room with an on-site wine shop, and an 18-hole golf course. Explore and immerse yourself in this rich ecosystem of sprawling lawns and fynbos-inspired gardens, or lap up arts and culture at the neighbouring Norval Foundation.

Why not visit the Chilled Market at the Range or idle through the depths of the Tokai Forest? This promises to be an unforgettable experience. Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa Enjoy a tropical escape at St Barts in the Caribbean. Picture: Instagram In the mood for a tropical getaway with sunlight, immaculate beaches and aquamarine waters? Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa is the perfect island hideaway.

It is situated on the chic Caribbean island of St Barts and is a popular winter getaway for people from France, Europe and North America. St Barts offers a tranquil setting for guests who wish to warm up with sunsets and sundowners. The hotel was established in 2016 and has donated a portion of each booking to the Environmental Territorial Agency to help with sea turtle preservation, protection and Grand Cul-de-Sac’s turtle nursery maintenance.

It has 44 rooms and suites and two luxury villas that are serene and stylish. The rooms designed by Sybille de Margerie reflect the sea and natural beauty of its spectacular St Barts setting. Arctic Retreat A perfect winter wonderland complete with auroras in the northern sky. Picture: Instagram In Sweden’s northernmost region lies the Arctic Retreat, a luxury eco-lodge. The lodge’s three cabins overlook the Råne River in Swedish Lapland.

Arctic Retreat is open from mid-June to mid-April to allow its guest to enjoy its green and lush summers, the colour of autumn or the exotic lifestyle of the Arctic winter. The lodge offers fat bikes, canoes, fishing equipment and hiking trails which guests are welcome to enjoy on their own. Winter activities are generally available from early December to early April with a professional tour guide, since during winter the amount of light, the temperature and the amount of snow and ice varies considerably, and each month has its own unique characteristics.