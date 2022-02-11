The Mother City is the real star of season 2 of ’Raised by Wolves’
“Raised by Wolves” is one of the biggest series ever filmed in Cape Town, and is now streaming on Showmax every Friday.
Locations
Cape Town Film Studios
One of the best studios in South Africa, it is in Film City Boulevard, Dreamworld, Cape Town. Many series and movies were filmed here, and most of the feedback is positive.
On the Cape Town Film studio’s official website Kate Beyda, senior vice-president of physical production at Warner Bros shares her opinion on the studio.
“In terms of technology, South Africa is actually ahead of the curve in many respects. Those sound stages at Cape Town Film Studios are incredibly advanced, and beyond anything, I have seen before.”
KalbasKraal
Set up in 1898 at a railway crossing, KalbasKraal is on the magnificent West Coast.
Dubbed as the Cape’s largest premiere outdoor filming location, the area’s dense colours and eroded background made it the perfect set location for “Raised by Wolves”. Many of the series’s desert scenes were filmed here
Lourensford Wine Estate
Lourensford Wine Estate is in Somerset West, Cape Town. It’s considered one of the world’s most beautiful wine estates.
It offers a variety of views, 4 000 hectares of forest, fynbos, fruit orchards and vineyards, and you’ll be able to experience the Helderberg Mountains.
Springfontein, Kogel Bay
Kogel Bay is considered one of the best beaches in South Africa. It has amazing scenery with majestic mountains as a backdrop, ocean views, and sunsets that add to the ambience.