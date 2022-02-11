The Mother City is the real star of season 2 of ’Raised by Wolves’

“Raised by Wolves” is one of the biggest series ever filmed in Cape Town, and is now streaming on Showmax every Friday. Locations

Cape Town Film Studios One of the best studios in South Africa, it is in Film City Boulevard, Dreamworld, Cape Town. Many series and movies were filmed here, and most of the feedback is positive. On the Cape Town Film studio’s official website Kate Beyda, senior vice-president of physical production at Warner Bros shares her opinion on the studio.

“In terms of technology, South Africa is actually ahead of the curve in many respects. Those sound stages at Cape Town Film Studios are incredibly advanced, and beyond anything, I have seen before.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUVEN AFANADOR (@ruvenafanador) KalbasKraal Set up in 1898 at a railway crossing, KalbasKraal is on the magnificent West Coast.