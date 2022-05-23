The race is on to sell multimillion rand homes in BBC Lifestyle’s ‘Listing Cape Town’

Following the success of BBC Lifestyle’s “Listing Jozi” comes a brand new six-part series “Listing Cape Town” which features magnificent homes in the most opulent suburbs in the Mother City. The stakes are high as five “Listing Cape Town” property brokers, Armel Ciamala, Farrah Mia, Jodi Smith, Renée Lister-James and Saadiq Effendi try and negotiate multimillion rand property deals in manicured stud farms in the Cape Winelands to breath-taking beach bungalows.

“Listing Cape Town” will feature some of Cape Town’s most lavish, over-the-top properties ranging from R15 million to R280m in value from the Atlantic Seaboard, Green Point, Bantry Bay and Sea Point to inland properties in and around Franschhoek, Val de Vie and Pearl Valley. Viewers will get the chance to step inside the luxurious homes and access the glamorous lifestyle that Cape Town has to offer right from the comfort of their couch. The show is produced by Nico Nel and Trevor Kaplan who say the properties on the series are an equal character along with the five dynamic agents.

"The scenery in and around Cape Town are completely out of this world, so that became part of the narrative. There is no scripting for the show, and properties were selected by each agent, from the pool of properties that their agencies had on their books at the time,“ said the producers . The pair said viewers would gain insight into the business and personal lives of the agents and experience the unrivalled beauty and diverse landscapes that Cape Town had to offer. “The viewers can escape into the world of the super wealthy and get a glimpse into some of the most expensive and sough-after properties in Cape town, South Africa or even Africa.”

