The Table Mountain Kidz Season Special is back.

We treated our kids to their first trip up Cape Town’s most beloved icon. Our adventure was especially sweet with the fantastic winter Cableway Kidz Season special. The outing was an absolute winner and so was the price!

It was delightful to witness the awe on 3 little faces as they enjoyed their ride to the top only to find themselves more mesmerised by the beauty of the mountain and those world famous sweeping views.

The cableway has transported 28 million people to the summit. It operates with Rotair cable cars with revolving floors ensuring passengers and potentially squabbling siblings have a chance to enjoy all view aspects.

We managed to pick a splendidly clear and sunny morning to explore this official New World Wonder of Nature that's right on our doorstep and so rich in flora and fauna.

It’s an icon that Capetonians are a little obsessive over and quite rightly so.

The Special Rate

For every Table Mountain Cableway Kidz Season return ticket of R290 purchased, 2 kids (ages 4 to 17) travel free with 1 adult. One adult and 2 kids would usually cost R660!

The Details

The Kidz Season Cableway Table Mountain special is valid for South African citizens only (SA ID required) until 30 September 2019. It excludes the dates of 8 July to 18 August when the cableway is closed for routine maintenance.

Tickets are valid for 7 days from your selected date which is great if the weather lets you down on your chosen day.

Book online via Web Tickets to avoid the ticket office queue but if you’re out and choose an impromptu visit, there is complimentary WiFi access around the Lower Cableway Station area where you can book online.

You then still skip the ticket office queue and proceed to embarkation.

Bonus Extras

The kids receive a colourful brochure with a treasure hunt map and a couple of vouchers to claim little freebies at the Shop at the Top and the Café. Pick up your brochure in the embarkation queue plus a useful information guide.

Older children or adults may enjoy the free Audio Tour.

The vouchers are a welcome bonus because kids walk out the souvenir shop with something tiny in their hands which helps avoid whining and exhausting negotiations about why you’ve vetoed purchasing the 356th dust collecting stuffed animal.

Once you’ve walked around the mountain, taken countless photos, kept your twin boys from climbing the safety railings or jumping off high rocks like wild mountain goats and also taken the requested array of photos of your daughter, you may need refreshment.

The restaurant serves tiny snacks and full hot meals. Kids can enjoy a Dassie Meal for R55 which includes a slice of pizza, a fruit juice and a dried fruit roll.





Other trip highlights for my kids included excitement and joy of spotting the quirky and adorable dassies. We also enjoyed spotting sunbathing lizards. We’re huge animal lovers. On the topic of animals, I randomly recall (parenting causes random brain activity) raising an eyebrow on overhearing my husband ask one of our twins to refrain from licking a safety railing. Conversations you'd never imagined having to have prior to kids. Anyway, let’s move along!

Make sure you don't miss out on this deal for a wonderful few hours of fresh air and feeling quite literally on top of the world.

For more information click on www.tablemountain.net or call visitor information on 021 424 8181.

One Stop Wanderlust