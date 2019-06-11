The newly refurbished Westin Suite. Pic: Supplied JF Wiens

A midyear break is always a good thing - whether its a weekend or a just a few days to take a break, pausing and getting away from the daily grind is a must.



I was feeling extremely tired for a while now and that's why I know the importance of midyear breaks.





So when the opportunity of a night's stay at The Westin Hotel and wake up and run 5 kilometres came, I didn't think twice.





As soon as I walked in at the hotel the first thing that caught my attention was the modern African inspired look.





Check-in was a breeze and the staff were extremely helpful and welcoming. It was just after 6 pm so all I needed was to get to my room and relax. I was booked on the executive floor of the hotel which allowed me to enjoy the views over the V&A Waterfront, and Table Mountain.





The room was comfortable and homely. I loved that space wasn’t cluttered and over-decorated - it was simple and served as your office on-the-go, in the truest sense a home away from home.





Even though I had the luxury to order room service, I chose not to but rather took a seat at the Thirty7 kitchen - the hotel restaurant.





There were two menu’s to choose from, one was for the health conscious and the other menu was for those people looking to indulge.





I ordered a steak which was a perfect meal while I pondered the Cape Town winter.





To celebrate Global Running Day on June, the hotel organized a 5km run around the Foreshore and Silo District in the Cape Town City Centre.





Anyone who loves running will tell you that, a good run with good company will tell you its a beautiful way to start of the day.





After the run, I enjoyed their sauna, which was wonderful to get my skin glowing. And after that, I went to enjoy the city views from the jacuzzi to soothe my muscles and relax amidst incredible views of Cape Town.





Whether you are looking for a good getaway overlooking the city or time to pamper yourself, The Westin Hotel is perfect to provide a memorable experience.



