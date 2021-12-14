These Cape Town hotels are offering travellers some pretty sweet deals

The pandemic has hit the hospitality industry hard especially after several countries banned flights to South Africa, leading to hotel cancellations by foreign visitors to our country. On the upside, local establishments among them a number of top Cape Town hotels, are offering some really attractive deals to entice South African guests to fill the gap..

Here are some deals that travellers to Cape Town can take advantage of this festive season: The Capital 15 on Orange View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyolise A. Masindwa (@jus_siyo) Capital made the bold move to lease 15 on Orange during the pandemic, in 2020. According to The Capital Hotels & Apartments Managing Director Marc Wachsberger, it’s lost around 25% of its bookings since the Omicron announcement. To entice local tourists, rooms have been substantially discounted to just R1 750 per night and are valid until December 27, 2021.

The Cullinan Hotel View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Huxham-Hardie (@richard.huxham.hardie) CEO of Tsogo Sun Hotels Marcel von Aulock said the group experienced significant cancellations of corporate, sporting and cultural events due to the travel bans. As a result, Tsogo Sun is offering a selection of specials via its website. Rooms can be booked from just R1 050 per night. The Rockefeller Hotel