These Cape Town hotels are offering travellers some pretty sweet deals
The pandemic has hit the hospitality industry hard especially after several countries banned flights to South Africa, leading to hotel cancellations by foreign visitors to our country.
On the upside, local establishments among them a number of top Cape Town hotels, are offering some really attractive deals to entice South African guests to fill the gap..
Here are some deals that travellers to Cape Town can take advantage of this festive season:
The Capital 15 on Orange
Capital made the bold move to lease 15 on Orange during the pandemic, in 2020. According to The Capital Hotels & Apartments Managing Director Marc Wachsberger, it’s lost around 25% of its bookings since the Omicron announcement. To entice local tourists, rooms have been substantially discounted to just R1 750 per night and are valid until December 27, 2021.
The Cullinan Hotel
CEO of Tsogo Sun Hotels Marcel von Aulock said the group experienced significant cancellations of corporate, sporting and cultural events due to the travel bans. As a result, Tsogo Sun is offering a selection of specials via its website. Rooms can be booked from just R1 050 per night.
The Rockefeller Hotel
Cape Town's new The Rockefeller hotel is already creating a buzz, and it's easy to see why. With its sophisticated design and its prime location in Foreshore, the new urban oasis is five-star living at its finest. Their opening special of dinner, bed & breakfast starts from R1 450 per room per night and is valid until January 31, 2022. The deal excludes travel between December 20 2021 to January 5, 2022.
Hotel Sky
This hotel opened in 2020-amid the chaos of the pandemic. Located in Long Street, the hotel hopes to attract South Africans with its AI-powered robotic ‘staff,’ a 30-metre thrill-ride on the roof, the infinity restaurant with 360-degree views, and family- and group-friendly bunk-style apartments. Hotel Sky is offering free flights as part of its packages. It’s also offering a ‘pay for two, stay for three’ deal currently.
Gorgeous George
Gorgeous George is offering a 30% discount to all African residents who book directly through [email protected]