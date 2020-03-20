This Cape Town hotel is allowing people to book self-isolating rooms

A Cape Town hotel has created a clever concept for travellers who do not want to compromise their family members or friends in case they have contacted covid-19 during their travels. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cape Town has created self-isolation hotel rooms for South Africans returning from abroad. The four-star hotel in Woodstock will ensure that those travellers are kept isolated while they still enjoy the perks of a hotel stay. The first of its kind isolation hotel rooms was the brainchild of general manager Francois Steyn. Steyn said that there are currently a few guests who have booked the isolation rooms. The hotel has set aside two types of rooms, which include loft-style rooms that offer a one-bedroom and living area, and a deluxe room. The rooms will be available at a discounted rate and travellers would need to be tested before arrival.

The hotel has sent out a letter detailing that there will be no direct contact with any staff member at any time and that all communication would need to be telephonic. The room will have all the necessary items like cutlery and glassware that guests will keep and wash.

The room will also have sufficient amenities shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, tea and coffee making station and soap for the two-week duration.

Food will be delivered to the room and guests can communicate their orders via telephone.There will be uncapped wifi to keep guests occupied during their self-isolation.

The guest won’t be able to access other hotel facilities and won’t have contact with other guests. Staff will follow strict rules on hygiene for their safety and the guests. Room rates start from R1 600 per night, including breakfast and free parking.

