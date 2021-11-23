This free Cape Town event will entice you to visit parks more often

Summer is synonymous with lazy days at the beach, indulging in cocktails overlooking stunning landscapes and outdoor activities with loved ones. An activity travellers should add to their summer bucket list is a visit to the park. This physical-distance friendly activity allows travellers to soak in the lush, pristine views.

In a bid to get more visitors to Cape Town parks, Dancing with Nature 2021 aims to celebrate nature and offer vibrant dance performances. This free event takes place at three parks in the city. The first is at Nantes Park in Athlone on November 27, followed by Green Point Park in Green Point on December 4. It culminates at De Waal Park in Oranjezicht on December 11. With the help of Sbonakaliso Ndaba and the Indoni dancers, the event will showcase the arts and focus a spotlight on the parks in the city.