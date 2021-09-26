This R46K a night Cape Town villa’s design matches its stupendous views

Newly opened The Residence by Atzaró at the foot of Table Mountain offers a visual retreat like no other. The seven-suite, nine bathroom mid-Century-style luxury villa is design goals personified, and offers state of the art amenities to boot.

A 360-degree view of Lion's Head, Devil's Peak, and the city aren't bad, either. Perfect for multi-generational-family and friend-group holidays, the four-story villa was designed by Atzaró Design to fit into its environment harmoniously. While the indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly blend, guests are encouraged to utilise the outdoor spaces. With numerous terraces and gardens, every level offers spacious seating areas set to provide calm and peace. Then, there is the large, decked area with pool, lounge area, daybed sun-lounging area, braai zone and covered dining space where guests can savour a freshly made cocktail while admiring the stunning views. The 5-star-property comes with a live-in house manager, staff and maintenance, multiple living and dining areas, kitchen, office spaces, barbecue, pool, wellness suite with yoga room and massage room, gym, sauna and more luxe amenities. Guests also enjoy a food shopping and meal preparation service as well as private laundry.

The team can arrange a chauffeur, babysitter, tour guide, boat rental and concierge at an additional cost. If you like to explore, the city itself is home to many attractions to suit all types of travellers. These activities can include mountain biking, hiking, beach horse riding, mountain paragliding, kayaking with dolphins, deep-sea diving and a City bowl and mountain range helicopter tour.