Tintswalo Boulders voted one of the Top 100 Hotels in the World

Tintswalo Boulders, a luxurious boutique hotel nestled along Cape Town's coastline, has earned a spot among the world’s top 100 hotels, according to the 2025 Fodor's Finest Hotels list. This accolade places the hotel in an elite group, with Fodor's Travel narrowing down 700,000 properties worldwide to the top 0.014%, thanks to the discerning choices of 750 travel experts and hotel professionals.

The recognition celebrates Tintswalo Boulders as one of the top 10 hotels in Africa, sharing the stage with notable South African destinations like the Belmond Mount Nelson in Cape Town and Cheetah Plains in Sabi Sand. The other African hotels honoured on the list are located in Morocco and Kenya, further emphasising Tintswalo’s unique appeal in the region. Situated in Simon's Town, Tintswalo Boulders offers guests a front-row seat to the breathtaking scenery of Boulders Beach, famed for its colony of endangered African penguins.

The hotel’s setting pays tribute to the area’s maritime history, with each suite individually decorated to reflect the character of this historic naval town. Some of the nine luxurious double suites feature private balconies, allowing guests to enjoy unobstructed views of the beach and penguins. Tintswalo Boulders was designed for flexibility, catering to both couples seeking a romantic retreat and families or groups looking for a private villa experience. The property includes open-plan lounges with fireplaces, a cosy TV room, and two fully equipped kitchens.