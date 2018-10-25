Cape Town is known as the LGBT capital of South Africa and has some of the best bars and restaurants in the country.



We give you insight into 5 of our favourites:





Zero021 Social Club





As diverse as Cape Town, you'll be served with a taste of all genres of music and artists in a true lounge/bar setting, meeting fantastic new people.

Location: 46 Canterbury St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town

Crew Bar

Gay bar & nightclub in Cape Town with hunky barmen, sexy go-go dancers, great music, two dancefloors, weekly themed nights and wild antics.

Location: 30 Napier St, De Waterkant





Pink Panther Night Club

A home away from home where everyone is welcome to enjoy themselves in a clean, upmarket and safe venue.

Location: 120a Strand Street, c/o Strand & Rose street, De Waterkant,





Bertha’s Restaurant, Woodstock

From the same owners as Zer021 the newly opened eatery offers great food and affordable drinks.

Location: 33 Albert Rd, Woodstock





Cafe Manhattan

In the heart of trendy De Waterkant, this iconic meeting spot is the longest standing gay mixed venue in South Africa. Whether your intention is a quick bite to eat, a cheeky afternoon drink, or a late night rendezvous, anything could happen...