Cape Town is known as the LGBT capital of South Africa and has some of the best bars and restaurants in the country.

We give you insight into 5 of our favourites:

Zero021 Social Club

As diverse as Cape Town, you'll be served with a taste of all genres of music and artists in a true lounge/bar setting, meeting fantastic new people.
Location: 46 Canterbury St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town
Crew Bar
Gay bar & nightclub in Cape Town with hunky barmen, sexy go-go dancers, great music, two dancefloors, weekly themed nights and wild antics. 
Location: 30 Napier St, De Waterkant

Pink Panther Night Club
A home away from home where everyone is welcome to enjoy themselves in a clean, upmarket and safe venue.
Location: 120a Strand Street, c/o Strand & Rose street, De Waterkant, 

Bertha’s Restaurant, Woodstock
From the same owners as Zer021 the newly opened eatery offers great food and affordable drinks. 
Location: 33 Albert Rd, Woodstock

@bertas_capetown giving you heritage day braai vibes

Cafe Manhattan
In the heart of trendy De Waterkant, this iconic meeting spot is the longest standing gay mixed venue in South Africa. Whether your intention is a quick bite to eat, a cheeky afternoon drink, or a late night rendezvous, anything could happen...
Location:'74 Waterkant St, De Waterkant