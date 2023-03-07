Top mountain bike trails in Bergrivier region to explore

No doubt, mountain biking has become a popular sport/activity around, and in South Africa, mountain bikers get to explore some of the most beautiful South African landscapes. Mountain bikers are able able to ride off-road through majestic natural landscapes. The camaraderie that exists among mountain bikers are all draw cards that fuel the growth of this sport. The reason why people choose mountain biking differs. ‘’I enjoy mountain biking because I don’t have to deal with traffic,’’ jokes mountain biker Marco Joubert.

‘’But most importantly, the solidarity element is great for mental clarity.’’ Hence, there’s exciting news for cycling enthusiasts; the Bergrivier region, situated right on Cape Town’s doorstep, is a mountain bike Mecca with a variety of stunning trails available for beginners, intermediate and experienced riders. Nomonde Ndlangisa, CEO of Bergrivier Tourism, unpacks a few of the top mountain bike trails in the region and where to find them:

Beaverlac Mountain Bike Route Porteville, Picture: INSTAGRAM Just above the town of Porterville is the Beaverlac Mountain Bike Route. Tucked high up in the Olifants River Mountains, it also has two main routes. The trial is good for beginner or intermediate riders. 22 Waterfalls Mountain Bike Route

Waterval Farm, outside Porteville. Picture: INSTAGRAM A 15km circular trail for intermediate riders that sets off from the Waterval Camp site on the Waterval farm - a proclaimed private nature reserve situated at the foot of the Olifantsrivier Mountains. “This trail is open to the public (bookings required), and guests at Waterval do not need to pay to use the mountain bike trail.” In addition to camping sites and chalets, Waterval offers a hiking trail that takes you on a route past 22 waterfalls surrounded by indigenous fynbos and 47 indigenous trees. Wildlife like the Klipspringer, Cape Leopard, and Reebok can sometimes be spotted, and there are many opportunities for bird watching on the way. Freshwater bass fishing is also offered in the farm dams. Dasklip Pass Gravel Bike Route

Dasklip Pass Gravel Bike Route, Picture: INSTAGRAM “While in the Porterville area, mountain bikers should also do the Dasklip Pass Gravel Bike Route,” says Ndlangisa. This 70km route is good for intermediate riders and winds its way up the Dasklip pass into the beautiful Groot Winterhoek wilderness area. This mountain bike route is on public roads and is free to access. Piketberg “A short drive from Porterville is the Piketberg area, where mountain bikers will find the Retreat Mountain Bike Route, situated on the Retreat Guest Farm. This 24km trail is good for intermediate riders and makes its way over beautiful fynbos-covered slopes. The Retreat route starts at the self-catering cottages on the farm and offers various circular segments, including Firebreak, Beacon Aisle, Blackburn, Gums & Bees, and Perdekop. It is available to guests only,” explains Ndlangisa.

Picture: INSTAGRAM There is another private mountain bike trail called Highlands Estate Leopard Mountain Bike Route on top of the Piketberg mountain. This 10km route, suited for intermediate and advanced riders, makes its way past an array of indigenous flora and fauna, panoramic mountain views and a multitude of sunset vantage points – on a clear day, you can see Table Mountain in the distance, however, its only available to guests visiting the Highlands Estate. “Piketberg offers the Piketberg Gravel Bike Circuit – a challenging four-day route that traverses approximately 316km of stunning landscape from Aurora to Goedverwacht, on to Piket-Bo-Berg then Eendekuil, Redelinghuys and back to Aurora – all on public roads and free for all users,” Ndlangisa adds. If you’re not a fan of mountain biking, there are many other activities to do whilst visiting any of the Bergrivier areas, including; birdwatching, river cruising, canoeing, fishing, hiking, horse-riding, shopping, enjoying delicious food and great wine, gin-tasting, beer-tasting, cheese-tasting, or just relaxing and re-energising in nature.